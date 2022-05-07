Tired from a long day? Want to relax on the couch in front of the TV, but don't want to endlessly scroll through shows to find something to watch? IMDb has an app for that. What To Watch is a new, free app meant to help Fire TV users decide -- you guessed it -- what to watch.

The app uses a series of mini games to help make that decision fun instead of stressful. Once you've finished a game, the app generates a list of recommendations, along with IMDb user ratings and runtimes for each title, to help you decide.

You can play Quick Draw, a game that shuffles through virtual "playing cards" with TV series and movie options. Or you can play This or That, where you'll answer questions to help narrow down recommendations. IMDb plans to launch more mini games in the app, too.

"The new IMDb What to Watch app for Fire TV makes it easy, fun, and fast for customers to discover trending titles and hidden gems," Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer said in a release on Thursday.

IMDb

IMDb, which is owned by Amazon, recently rebranded its IMDb TV streaming service as Amazon Freevee. The streaming service plans to add 70% more original content this year to its platform.

"Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV," Freevee director Ashraf Alkarmi said.