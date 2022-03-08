If You're Using Mozilla Firefox, Update Your Browser Now for Critical Security Protection

Angela Lang/CNET

If you use Mozilla Firefox and you haven't updated your browser in a while, it's time to get cracking. On Tuesday, Mozilla released the latest versions of its Firefox browser for download along with new privacy features for its mobile browser, while also offering emergency update patches for the two critical security vulnerabilities it disclosed Saturday.

In a security advisory issued Saturday, Mozilla said the two zero-day vulnerabilities were of "critical" severity and actively being exploited by malicious actors. Known as use-after-free bugs, the flaws could enable a range of security problems if left unpatched -- from a simple program crash, to allowing an outside attacker to gain control of the program or your device.

"We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw," the advisory said.

On Monday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency added the two Firefox vulnerabilities to its list of known vulnerabilities, giving federal agencies until March 21 to install the fix. By Tuesday, however, Mozilla had released the new Firefox 91.7 ESR and Firefox 98.0 versions for download.

Although no other critical bugs were recently found in Firefox 97, Mozilla's list of February security bugs found in Firefox 97 include several high-level vulnerabilities. Mozilla issued three critical security patches for dangerous vulnerabilities in the last three years. In early 2020, Mozilla had to patch another two critical vulnerabilities, both also use-after-free bugs. It also patched a zero-day exploit in 2019 that was the subject of known attacks.

On Tuesday, Mozilla released Firefox 98 for download. The version patches the recently discovered vulnerabilities, and includes privacy-focused features aimed at blocking web trackers. Mozilla also rolled out an HTTPS-only feature for Firefox Focus on Android. The feature is similar in function to browser extensions like HTTPS Everywhere -- an add-on we strongly recommend for its privacy-boosting power to encrypt connections to certain websites.

Getting your Firefox browser patched up and protected usually takes less than 30 seconds. Here's how.

How to update Firefox on mobile

The best way to update your browser on mobile is to go directly to your device's app store, search for "Firefox" and download the update there. This ensures you're getting the latest update without delay.

How to update Firefox on desktop

Regardless of which operating system you use, updating on desktop only takes a few steps.

1. After opening the Firefox browser, go to the menu bar at the top of your screen. From here, click the Firefox menu, then click About Firefox.

2. You'll see the About Firefox window pop open, and Firefox automatically checking to see if any updates are available for your version of the browser. If the option is already enabled in your settings, you'll see a new update for Firefox begin downloading automatically.

3. From here, all you have to do is click Restart once the download is complete. MacOS users will need to fully exit Firefox and quit the program, then restart Firefox, before the updates will take effect.

Having issues updating Firefox?

If you've completed the first and second steps above, but Firefox isn't automatically downloading an update that it says is available -- or if there was an interruption or other issue getting the update installed -- there's an easy workaround.

You can go straight to the source and download the latest Firefox from Mozilla's official site.

How to make Firefox update automatically

If you want to avoid manual browser updates in the future, you can easily enable Firefox to download automatic updates from within the Firefox Settings menu.

1. After opening the Firefox browser, go to the menu bar at the top of your screen. From here, click the Firefox menu.

2. In this menu, click Preferences.

3. When a new window opens, select the General panel.

4. Once in this panel, you'll see the option to allow automatic updates listed in the Firefox Updates section.

For more detailed instructions and a visual walk-through, you can check out Mozilla's step-by-step update guide.