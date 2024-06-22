Hulu's 'The Bear' Returns: Season 3 Streaming Release and Where to Watch

The new season of FX's cult restaurant drama The Bear is just a few days away, adding to an already busy month for streaming. The series follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who moves back to Chicago after a stint in the fine dining world to run his family's sandwich shop. As he works to keep the restaurant afloat, he's also forced to work through many weighty emotions and memories -- all while whipping together a kitchen staff that can make his grand vision for the business a reality.

The first two seasons endeared viewers to characters like Carmy, his "cousin" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). The third season is sure to build upon those dynamics and show us where Carmy's grand concept leads him and the crew.

Here's everything to know about season 3 of The Bear.

Release date and where to stream The Bear

You can catch all episodes of The Bear season 3 on Hulu starting Thursday, June 27. This is also a great weekend to watch (or rewatch) seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu, to prepare for the release of new episodes.

If you're a Disney bundle subscriber, you can also watch Hulu content like The Bear within the Disney Plus app.

FX shared the announcement about season 3 of The Bear in the form of a short teaser, which White shared on Instagram. In the clip, Carmy enters the kitchen early in the morning to prepare for the day, before the camera pans out to the rest of the city.

It later dropped the official trailer for season 3, which shows Carmy and his staff pushing to realize his grand vision for the new restaurant, dish by dish -- all while grappling with personal relationships and road bumps (i.e. Carmy messing things up with Claire).

