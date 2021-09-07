Hulu's on-demand plans will cost a dollar more starting Oct. 8

Angela Lang/CNET

The price of Hulu's on-demand plans are going up next month. In a support page, Hulu on Tuesday said the price of Hulu with ads will increase to $7 a month, up from $6, and $70 a year, up from $60. The ad-free version of the streaming service will cost $13 a month, up from $12.

The price increases will take effect on Oct. 8 for new and current subscribers, though Hulu said the change won't impact subscribers using discounts and promotional offers.

Hulu's plans that include live TV will remain at the current price for now, $65 a month with ads and $71 a month without ads. The price of the bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus is also staying the same -- $14 a month including Hulu with ads and $20 a month including Hulu without ads -- after a price increase in March.

By comparison, Netflix's most popular plan costs $14 a month, while its cheapest tier is $9, and its premium package costs $18 a month. Unlike Netflix, Hulu's lineup includes a variety of familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox and NBC that can be watched soon after they air. The service also has its own original series, including The Handmaid's Tale and PEN15.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

