Hulu's National Streaming Day Deal Makes Your First 3 Months Just $1 Each

Hulu is no stranger to deals, and what better time is there to push out a new discount than National Streaming Day? Whether you've been wanting to try the service out and haven't signed up yet or were a previous customer who canceled more than a month ago, this limited time offer may be just what you need. Right now, you can and pay only $1 per month for the first three months, which is $6 less than Hulu normally charges.

The ad-supported plans will have ads and commercials within the content you're watching, but at just $1 per month it's hard to be bothered by that. Hulu, which is one our picks for the best streaming services in 2022, offers a wide variety of new and old content to consume. In our full Hulu review it was noted that "Hulu's real strength is the thousands of TV shows, many of which come to the service the day after they air on live TV on networks like ABC, NBC and Comedy Central."

With this plan, you get full access to the platform's library of content and you can set up user profiles to keep your watch list curated if you prefer. This deal is available now through May 27. If you don't want to be billed $6.99 per month after the three months, you will need to remember to cancel as it will auto-renew each month.