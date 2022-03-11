Hulu Plus Live TV Adds Unlimited DVR to Base Price of $70 per Month

James Martin/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers are about to receive a new perk. Starting April 13, the live TV streaming service will provide a new unlimited DVR feature at no additional cost, the company said Friday. This follows a $5 price hike in December to $70 a month with access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no extra charge for the live TV package.

Currently, Hulu Plus Live TV users receive 50 hours of cloud DVR to record their favorite content, with the option to pay an additional $10 per month for 200 hours with its Enhanced DVR add-on. The latter also enables viewers to fast-forward through ads on recorded shows. On April 13 every subscriber cloud DVR, which has no cap on the number of hours you can record. With that tweak, the Enhanced DVR option goes away.

Bu what does this new unlimited DVR plan mean for Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers? For starters, you can now fast-forward through all your recordings you've made from the service's 75-plus live channels, including through commercials. However, you'll still have to watch ads on most of the on-demand content from those channels. Stepping up to the $76 ad-free version of Hulu Plus Live TV eliminates ad breaks from Hulu's library -- the same shows and movies available on regular Hulu without live channels.

Existing subscribers who are paying for Enhanced DVR as a standalone option will see the $10 fee removed as Hulu converts to unlimited DVR. Those paying for it as part of the Unlimited Screens bundle will see a $5 reduction in their monthly bill.

New and existing Hulu Plus Live TV customers who did not sign up for the Enhanced DVR add-on will automatically receive unlimited storage at no extra charge when the change takes effect on April 13.

YouTube TV is Hulu Plus Live's main competitor and has earned a CNET Editors' Choice award. YouTube TV's base package, which costs $65 per month, offers unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.