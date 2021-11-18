Hulu launches merchandise store with branded apparel and limited edition ugly holiday sweaters

Angela Lang/CNET

Hulu launched a new online store called Shop Hulu on Monday. The store includes clothing, hats, posters, coffee mugs and more themed after popular shows on the service like Solar Opposites, Grey's Anatomy, American Horror Story and What We Do in the Shadows.

You can peruse the shop's selection of limited edition ugly holiday sweaters -- which go on sale Nov. 30 -- and other holiday-themed gifts from your favorite show. In addition, if you purchase one of the special sweaters, 100% of the proceeds (minus shipping and taxes) will go to Feeding America, according to Hulu.

Over the summer, streaming giant Netflix also opened an online merchandise shop loaded with gear from Squid Game, The Witcher, Stranger Things and more.