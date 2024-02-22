How to Watch the New 'Shōgun' Series From Anywhere

Having created something of a stir with its Super Bowl teaser, the wait is now over for FX Network's all-new adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 bestselling samurai novel Shōgun.

Set in 1600 in feudal Japan, the action-drama centers around marooned sailor John Blackthorne (played by Peaky Blinders star Cosmo Jarvis) and his rise from English outsider to samurai while being used as a pawn in Lord Yoshii Toranaga's struggle to reach the top of the country's ruling order.

Helmed by Justin Marks, whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick, alongside his wife Rachel Kondo, the 10-episode series also stars Hiroyuki Sanada, who served as the series' producer, as Toranaga. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters actress Anna Sawai plays mysterious Christian noblewoman Lady Mariko.

The new series marks the second time the novel has inspired a limited TV series, with a 1980 adaptation starring Richard Chamberlain, Toshiro Mifune and Yoko Shimada proving a huge worldwide hit.

To get your samurai fill, keep reading to see where to stream this much-anticipated new series and why a VPN could be a useful tool.

FX

Release date and where to watch Shōgun

Shōgun is set to premiere in the US with its first two episodes set to be broadcast back to back on Hulu at midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Both episodes will also debut on linear TV station FX on Feb. 27, at 10 p.m. ET. The remaining eight episodes will be released on a weekly basis at the same time on both platforms from then on.

Disney recently implemented price increases on its ad-free plans for Hulu, but you can save if you stream with ads or choose a Disney Bundle, including a $20 ad-free package. Read more on how we tested Disney Plus' ad-supported tier and what to expect with the price hike.

James Martin/CNET Hulu Carries Shōgun series Hulu is available in the US as a standalone subscription or as part of the Disney bundle. Prices start at $8 per month to stream with ads and there's a free trial available. Students may qualify for a discount that grants access for $2 a month. Read our Hulu review. See at Hulu

Watch Shōgun on a live TV streaming service

FX is also available in the US via streaming service Sling TV on its Blue tier subscription.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV Blue: $40 (in some markets $45) Carries FX Live TV streaming service Sling is designed to be a direct replacement for cable TV, with a wide range of linear channels on offer. It offers two main different plans for the same $40 entry price: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. They share many of the same channels (like CNN, History and TNT) but others are exclusive to one or the other. In the case of FX, it's only available with the Sling Blue option. For more info on what both options offer, check out the CNET Sling TV review. See at Sling TV

How to watch Shōgun in the UK, Australia and Canada

In the UK, Australia and Canada, the new Shōgun miniseries will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus via the Star section of the streaming app.

Disney+ Disney Plus Carries Shōgun in the UK, Canada and Australia The service is the exclusive home of Disney's massive back catalog while also giving you on demand access to the entire Marvel canon, every Pixar movie, plus National Geographic content. In Canada, a Disney Plus subscription currently costs CA$8 a month for Standard with ads; or CA$15 a month or CA$150 a year for Premium. In the UK, Disney Plus Standard is priced at £8 per month or £80 per year, and includes download functionality and no adverts. Disney Plus Premium costs £11 per month or £110 per year and allows you to stream on four devices at once, as well as in 4K and HDR, plus enhanced Dolby Atmos audio. In Australia, the service essentially mirrors the two UK offerings, with the Standard tier priced at $14 a month or AU$140 for a year, while the Premium tier will set you back AU$18 a month or AU$180 for a year-long subscription. See at Disney Plus

How to watch Shōgun from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Shōgun while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to episodes from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally, as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US, UK, Australia and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

At this point we'll add the proviso that for US residents, Hulu notoriously doesn't play well with VPNs, which may impact watching Shōgun on the service from abroad.

ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Shōgun will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.