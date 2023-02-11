How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 for Free: Start Time, TV Channel and More

If you're anything like millions of other people around the world, you're going to watch Super Bowl LVII tomorrow on TV. But did you know you can catch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the commercials, the movie trailers and Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show, for free, no matter where you live?

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday for free from anywhere.

When and where is the Super Bowl?



Super Bowl Sunday is tomorrow, this Sunday, Feb. 12, with the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

What time is the Super Bowl?

In the United States, the Super Bowl start time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 CT, 4:30 p.m. MT, 3:30 p.m. PT). Fox's pregame show begins at 11 a.m. ET.

If you want to watch live from elsewhere in the world, kickoff time will vary. The Super Bowl start time is 1:30 p.m. in the UK, 9:30 a.m. in the United Arab Emirates and 2:30 a.m on Monday in Sydney. Click here to see what time kickoff is in your time zone.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?



Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on Fox in the US. The channel is available on TV via cable as well as live-TV streaming services.

If you live in an area of the US with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on Fox for free over the air just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Can I watch the Super Bowl for free?

Yes, Fox will be making the game available for free to anyone in the US through its Fox Sports app without needing you to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login.

Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.

Can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

Yes! As spotted by The TV Answer Man, Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl in 4K, assuming you have the proper setup. To get the game in its highest resolution, you'll need to have service from a company that offers 4K broadcasts (DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Optimum and Verizon Fios are some traditional cable and satellite companies that offer 4K) or a 4K-capable plan on a streaming service like YouTube TV or FuboTV.

As mentioned, you also can watch in 4K for free using the Fox Sports app even without a cable, streaming or satellite login assuming you have a 4K TV that can download the Fox Sports app or a compatible 4K streaming device.

Comcast customers with the right equipment will be able to watch the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision HDR, a format that promises greater contrast and vibrancy.

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC champions, and the Philadelphia Eagles are the champs of the NFC. They'll face off in the Super Bowl for the NFL title. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls, with the first coming way back in Super Bowl 4 in 1970 and the second half a century later in Super Bowl 54, during Mahomes' second season as KC's starting quarterback. The Eagles have a lone Super Bowl title, winning Super Bowl 52 in 2018 against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Who won last year's Super Bowl?

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl 56. Eventual Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp caught a one-yard touchdown pass with a little more than a minute remaining to cap a 79-yard, game-winning drive. Hopefully this year's game will follow a similarly dramatic script.

Who's in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Best options for streaming the Super Bowl

Below are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the Super Bowl without cable. All five of the US-based live TV streaming services carry Fox, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

Given that Fox Sports is making the game available for free (and in 4K), that remains the best pick if you don't already have an antenna or a cable, streaming or satellite TV provider.

Is there streaming lag when watching the Super Bowl?

Yes. When streaming the Super Bowl you should expect to lag behind the action on cable, Twitter and sports betting apps. Based on previous years, streaming services lag around 40 seconds behind what's on the field. Compare that to cable, satellite or antenna TV, where the time gap from on-the-field action is significantly less. It's usually a transmission delay of about 5 seconds, which allows for broadcasters to prevent unsavory content from appearing on TV.

What are my Super Bowl viewing options outside the US?

International viewers should check their local listings to determine the best local option to watch or stream the Super Bowl. In the UK, for example, the game will be broadcast on ITV. In Canada, you will be able to watch the broadcast on CTV or TSN, depending on your location, or the French-language broadcast on RDS. Canadians can also watch the game on the DAZN streaming service.

On Monday morning in Australia, the Super Bowl will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and the 7plus VOD service.

How to use a VPN to watch the Super Bowl from anywhere

What if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the big game, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game, which comes in handy if you find yourself unable to view the game locally. A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

If you can't find a convenient opportunity to watch the game where you live, using a VPN with a US-based server should provide access to some or all of the streaming options listed below. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. See our list of best VPNs for more and check out other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Fox is making the Super Bowl available for free through its Fox Sports app without needing to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login. If you're looking to stream the Big Game, it's hard to beat this price. Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sling/CNET Sling's $40-a-month Blue package carries Fox but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. To watch the game in 4K resolution, you'll need the 4K Plus add-on. It costs $10 a month for the first 12 months and then $20 after that. There's also a free, 14-day trial. Read our YouTube TV review.

ITV Fans of American football in the UK can watch the Super Bowl for free. ITV will be broadcasting the game and you can stream it on the company's ITVX service (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Channel 7 Fans in Australia can watch the Super Bowl on Monday morning on Channel 7 and the 7plus VOD service. They'll be able to watch the game live and see Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata in action. The former Australian rugby player turned American football offensive lineman followed an unusual path to the NFL.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fujo FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. To watch in 4K, you'll need to upgrade to the $85-a-month Elite plan. Read our FuboTV review.

