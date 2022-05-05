How to Watch, Stream White Sox vs. Red Sox on Peacock

NBC's slate of morning MLB baseball games airing on its Peacock streaming platform is set to begin this weekend. On Sunday, May 8, the White Sox and the Red Sox will meet for an 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) Mother's Day matchup at Fenway Park.

This initial game of an 18-game slate will also air simultaneously on NBC. The remaining 17 Sunday games will be Peacock exclusives and not air on local networks at all.

Here's everything you need to know about these games and how to watch the rest of Peacock's baseball slate.

Read more: How to Watch Baseball Without Cable

FAQs

How much will this cost? Peacock has a free tier, but to watch live sports -- including MLB games -- you will need to pay either $5 per month for its Premium offering or $10 per month for its Premium Plus option. The difference between Premium and Premium Plus is in ads for nonlive content. If you pay for the pricier Plus option, Peacock's movies and TV shows can be watched ad-free, but not games like this.

What time are the Peacock games? The first six games will all begin at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT), while the final 12 contests will start half an hour later at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

Who is broadcasting and calling the games? The broadcasts will be produced by NBC Sports and will feature pre- and postgame shows hosted by Ahmed Fareed. Jason Benetti, the White Sox announcer, will do the play-by-play for Peacock's games. He will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts from each of the two teams playing that week.

What devices can I watch on? You can watch the games on any devices that have the Peacock app. This includes Macs and Windows PCs, iPhones and Android phones, iPads and Android tablets, as well as streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google's Android TV and Google TV. If you have a game console, there's a Peacock app for Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PS5. Recent smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and Vizio may similarly have Peacock apps. The streaming service is also available on some devices from cable companies like Comcast (Xfinity cable boxes or Flex player) and Cox (Contour cable box and Contour Stream Player).



More details on supported devices can be found on Peacock's site.

Are the games available on TV, too? No. Like MLB's other streaming deals with Apple TV Plus and YouTube, these broadcasts are exclusive to Peacock, so you will not be able to watch them on your local regional sports network.

What games are available on Peacock? Here is the list of Peacock games for the remainder of the season. Sunday, May 8 Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (simulcast on NBC)

11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, May 15 San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, May 22 St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, May 29 San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, June 5 Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, June 12 Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, June 19 Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

12 p.m. ET Sunday, June 26 New York Mets at Miami Marlins

12 p.m. ET Sunday, July 3 Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

12 p.m. ET Sunday, July 10 LA Angels at Baltimore Orioles

12 p.m. ET Sunday, July 17 Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

12 p.m. ET Sunday, July 24 Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

12 p.m. ET Sunday, July 31 Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

12 p.m. ET Sunday, August 7 Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

12 p.m. ET Sunday, August 14 San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

12 p.m. ET Sunday, August 21 Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

12 p.m. ET Sunday, August 28 Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

12 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4 Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

12 p.m. ET