How to Watch Puppy Bowl 2023

The square-off between Team Ruff and Team Fluff will be broadcast before the Super Bowl.

Kourtnee Jackson
Today, people will be glued to the TV to watch the Chiefs and Eagles in the Super Bowl and to catch Rihanna's halftime performance. Ahead of the big game however, Puppy Bowl XIX is airing with a lineup of adorable, adoptable dogs on their own playing field.

The Puppy Bowl goes down at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Feb. 12, with a pregame show that starts at 1 p.m ET (10 a.m. PT). Now in its 19th year, the event will feature over 100 dogs, a halftime kitty show, a puppy cheer squad and guest appearances from Flipping Virgins' Egypt Sherrod, chef Alex Guarnaschelli and cast members of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. During the show, viewers will meet pets from all over the country and learn how to potentially adopt a furry new family member.

The event will simulcast live across multiple streaming and cable platforms: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery Plus and HBO Max. Here's how to stream the cuddly sporting matchup if you don't have cable.

puppy dressed in an orange shirt with football, foam hand and cheerleading pom pom

Effie is just one of the pups up for adoption during Puppy Bowl XIX. 

 Warner Bros. Discovery

Discovery Plus

Home of the Puppy Bowl

Like last year, Puppy Bowl will be available to stream on Discovery Plus. Viewers will get to see interviews with coaches and trainers, watch Pup Close and Personal stories and meet one doggie who gets pointers from an NFL player at the Seattle Seahawks' training camp. The service costs $5 a month for the basic version but comes with a free trial. 

$5 at Discovery Plus

HBO Max

Second streaming home for the Puppy Bowl

HBO Max will broadcast the Puppy Bowl live, which is a first for the streaming service. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for the ad-based version, but no free trials are available. Bear in mind that because this is a livestreaming event, commercials will be part of the program whether you have the ad-free or ad-supported version of HBO Max.

$10 at HBO Max

Philo

Carries Animal Planet, Discovery Channel

Love Animal Planet? Philo is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services that offers the network and the Discovery Channel in its lineup. You can watch the Puppy Bowl on the platform, which costs $25 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. 

$25 at Philo

Sling TV

Carries Discovery Channel, TBS

If you're a cord-cutter who prefers a live TV streaming service, Sling gives you more bang for your buck. The platform carries TBS and the Discovery channel, and you can watch the Puppy Bowl on any of its plans: Sling Orange ($40), Sling Blue ($40) or Sling Orange & Blue ($55). New customers can pay $20 for their first month.

$40 at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries Discovery Channel, TBS

You may already have YouTube TV, but if you don't, the service costs $65 monthly and features the Discovery Channel and TBS. Stream the Puppy Bowl live on the platform. There's also a free trial available for up to 14 days. 

$65 at YouTube TV