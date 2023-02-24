How to Watch 'Party Down': Stream Season 3 From Anywhere

A mere 12 years since it last appeared on our screens, cult workplace sitcom Party Down is back for a long-overdue third season.

The show features Severance star Adam Scott as a "between roles" actor that's forced to find part-time work alongside a group of other struggling thespians and writers at an LA catering company.

Party Down provided Scott his big break before Parks and Rec, while co-stars Jane Lynch and Martin Starr appeared on the show before their respective appearances in Glee and Silicon Valley. More than a decade on from the show's cancellation, Scott, Lynch and Starr are now all back for this revival, with Lizzy Caplan the only notable absentee from the original cast due to a schedule conflict.

Replacing Caplan as frustrated comedian Casey Klein is Alias star Jennifer Garner, while there are promised guest appearances from the likes of Nick Offerman, James Marsden, Quinta Brunson and Fran Kranz.

The new season kicks off with a reunion of the group to celebrate egotistical Kyle's (Ryan Hansen) long-awaited big break as a movie star. The proceeding events of the fateful get-together however result in the former co-workers making an unexpected return to the world of catering.

Starz

When does Party Down Season 3 start?

The return of this much-loved comedy kicks off with the season 3 premiere on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz in the US. New episodes will be broadcast at the same time from then on every Friday evening.

How to watch Party Down Season 3 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch in the US



As well as the much-anticipated return of Party Down, Starz is also the home of original shows such as the Power saga, BMF, P-Valley and Blindspotting. A Starz subscription costs $9 per month, but the network is currently offering a $15 per month for 3 months discount.

Watch in Canada

Crave Canadian comedy fans can watch the return of Party Down with Crave, with the first episode set to air at 10 p.m. ET on the Starz 1 channel. Crave boasts access to classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Showtime content, plus Crave originals. Members can watch shows including The Last of Us, The Gloaming, Yellowjackets and The White Lotus. A subscription currently costs CA$10 a month for the basic Crave Mobile tier or CA$20 per month for Crave Total, which includes downloads and four streams at a time. New subscribers can meanwhile get access to a seven-day free trial.

Watch in the UK

Lionsgate There's great news for British fans of the show, with Party Down season 3 set to air on streaming service Lionsgate Plus from Friday, Feb. 24. Formerly known as Starzplay, the service is also the home of Outlander, Station Eleven, The Serpent Queen, The Great, Power Book, Gaslit and Dr. Death. A subscription currently costs £6 a month, and can be accessed via dedicated apps for Apple and Android devices, with widespread support for most smart TV and set top box platforms.

