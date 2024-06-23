Orphan Black: Echoes continues the sci-fi mythology first introduced in Orphan Black, the original groundbreaking BBC America series that put Tatiana Maslany on the map. Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad, Jessica Jones) stars as Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world," according to the press release.

Maslany played Sarah Manning -- and a slew of other clones -- in the Emmy-nominated original about the scientific manipulation of human existence. Free will, body autonomy and scientific ethics were just a few issues explored throughout the five seasons. Echoes takes place in the near future and follows a group of women whose lives become intertwined as they strive to unpack the truth of their identity.

Krysten Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with a mysterious past, in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud

Starring alongside Ritter are Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead) created the show. John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, is attached as director and co-executive producer on the spinoff.

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes from anywhere using a VPN

If you can't watch Orphan Black: Echoes in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you can virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Watch Orphan Black: Echoes in the US

Viewers in the US and Canada can watch Orphan Black: Echoes on the AMC and BBC America cable channels or the AMC Plus streaming app, which is also available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more.

The series will premiere on the AMC and BBC America cable networks in the US and Canada on Sunday, June 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, but if you have the AMC Plus app, you can access new episodes a little earlier, from 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) every Sunday morning.

Orphan Black: Echoes is an AMC original that's available via most cable providers as well as several cord-cutter-friendly streaming services, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Prices start from $40 a month for either service.

AMC AMC Plus Stream in the US and Canada Subscribe to AMC's premium streaming service to watch Orphan Black: Echoes. AMC Plus is also available in Canada, with the service set to release new episodes of the show in tandem with the US. Prices start at $9 a month depending on which country you live in, and there's a seven-day trial for new customers. See at AMC Plus

Sling Sling Carries AMC Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters, and AMC is included with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as with the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, so you can watch Orphan Black: Echoes and gain access to many more cable channels. Prices start at $40 per month for individual Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages. See at Sling

More ways to watch AMC Plus:

Can I watch Orphan Black: Echoes in the UK?



Yes, you can. All 10 episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes premiered on streaming platform ITVX on Thursday, May 16.

Watch Orphan Black: Echoes in Australia

For those Down Under, streaming platform Stan is where you can get your clone club fix. The 10-episode first season dropped in its entirety on the service on Friday, November 3, 2023.

