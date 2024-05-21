NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics, Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Without Cable

And then there were four. With two Game 7s on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers beat down the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, while the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied and took down the defending champion Denver Nuggets to move on to the Western Conference finals.

The Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven series starting on Tuesday while the Timberwolves will go up against the Dallas Mavericks starting on Wednesday. All Eastern Conference finals games will air on ESPN or ABC, while the Western Conference finals will air on TNT and stream on Max.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA playoffs



The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across three channels: ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service.

Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Fubo lacks TNT, which airs a big portion of the NBA playoffs including the Western Conference finals, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can, however, watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.

What is the playoff schedule for today?



Here's the schedule for today's games and the next few days (all times ET):

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, May 22

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Thursday, May 23

Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, May 24

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, May 25

Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, May 26

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m. on TNT

Monday, May 27

Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, May 28

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs:

NBA

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.