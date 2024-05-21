X
NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics, Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Without Cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch today's NBA action and the rest of the playoffs, with or without cable.

And then there were four. With two Game 7s on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers beat down the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, while the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied and took down the defending champion Denver Nuggets to move on to the Western Conference finals. 

The Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven series starting on Tuesday while the Timberwolves will go up against the Dallas Mavericks starting on Wednesday. All Eastern Conference finals games will air on ESPN or ABC, while the Western Conference finals will air on TNT and stream on Max. 

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. 

 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA playoffs

The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across three channels: ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service

Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Fubo lacks TNT, which airs a big portion of the NBA playoffs including the Western Conference finals, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can, however, watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.

What is the playoff schedule for today?

Here's the schedule for today's games and the next few days (all times ET):

Tuesday, May 21

  • Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN 

Wednesday, May 22

  • Game 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT 

Thursday, May 23

  • Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN 

Friday, May 24

  • Game 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT 

Saturday, May 25

  • Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8:30 p.m. on ABC 

Sunday, May 26

  • Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m. on TNT 

Monday, May 27

  • Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, May 28

  • Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on TNT 

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs:

NBA Conference Finals bracket
NBA
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT for $73 per month

YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes all the channels needed to watch every remaining game of the NBA playoffs. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling

Sling TV

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT for $70 per month

Sling TV's Orange-and-Blue plan for $55 a month includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. For games on ABC, you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.

Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT for $77 per month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT for $80 per month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Max/Warner Bros. Discovery

Max

TNT games for $10 per month

The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month and will show TNT broadcasts of NBA playoff games. With just Max, you'll miss games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV.

Live sports on Max will soon require the $10-per-month B/R Sports add-on, but you won't need to shell out for it just yet. Warner Bros. Discovery is delaying charging customers for the add-on for now and includes it in the standard subscription.

Read our Max review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.