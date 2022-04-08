How to Watch Mets vs. Nationals, Astros vs. Angels, Friday on Apple TV Plus

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Apple TV Plus now streams baseball games, and its first doubleheader is on MLB's opening weekend. Friday's twofer brings a pair of divisional games, starting with the New York Mets heading to D.C. to take on the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The second game of the night will see the Houston Astros heading to California to battle the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

Because these games are on Apple's streaming service, the only way to watch either contest will be on Apple TV Plus. They will not air on television at all, even if you live in a local market like New York or Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to know about these games and how to watch the rest of Apple TV Plus' baseball slate.

FAQs

How much will this cost? Apple normally charges $5 per month for Apple TV Plus, but for at least the first 12 weeks of this partnership it will be making these games available for free to "anyone with internet access." After that, it is unclear if Apple will continue offering games for free or if it will require people to pay for an Apple TV Plus subscription.

What devices can I watch on? You can watch the games on any devices that have the Apple TV app. This includes iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Macs as well as streaming platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google's Android TV and Google TV. If you have a game console, there is an Apple TV app for Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Recent TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio also may have Apple TV apps. More details on supported devices can be found on Apple's site.

What about Android and Windows devices? Apple does not have Apple TV Plus apps for Android devices or Windows computers, but it does let you stream its shows using a web browser by going to tv.apple.com.

Are the games available on TV, too? No. These broadcasts are exclusive to Apple TV Plus, so you will not be able to watch them on your local regional sports network.

What games are available on Apple TV Plus? Apple will air doubleheaders on Friday nights during the 2022 MLB season. So far, it has released the first 12 weeks of games it will show. Friday, April 8 New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 7 p.m. ET



Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, April 15 Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m. ET



Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10 p.m. ET Friday, April 22 St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds: 6:30 p.m. ET



Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, April 29 New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals: 8 p.m. ET



Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: 10 p.m. ET Friday, May 6 Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox: 7 p.m. ET



Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, May 13 San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves: 7 p.m. ET



Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, May 20 St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates: 6:30 p.m. ET



Texas Rangers at Houston Astros: 8 p.m. ET Friday, May 27 Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 7 p.m. ET



Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 3 Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees: 7 p.m. ET



Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies: 8:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 10 Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins: 8 p.m. ET



New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 17 Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 8 p.m. ET



Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10 p.m. ET Friday, June 24 Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: 8 p.m. ET



Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks: 9:30 p.m. ET