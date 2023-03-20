How to Watch Lucky Hank: Stream Episode 1 for Free From Anywhere

Bob Odenkirk, of Better Call Saul fame, is back in a new show on AMC: Lucky Hank. The comedy drama show, which premiered on March 19, comes from the executive producers of Better Call Saul and The Office and is described as a "witty midlife meltdown tale." The first episode is on Sling Freestream now with the rest of the series being available on AMC via Sling or with AMC Plus.

Lucky Hank stars Odenkirk as the eponymous lead, Professor Hank Devereaux, with Mireille Enos as his "unflappable" wife Lily Devereaux. The first-person story centers around Hank's personal and professional life working as an English department chairman at Railton College, an underfunded institution in a working-class town, and the chaos within it as his life starts to unravel.

How to watch Lucky Hank

To promote the show, AMC is offering the first episode of Lucky Hank for free via Sling's recently rebranded free TV streaming service, Sling Freestream. There's no credit card required to use Sling Freestream, though if you want to catch the rest of the series you'll need to upgrade to a paid Sling Orange or Sling Blue account, from $40 a month, to stream AMC. Alternatively, you can add AMC Plus to your Freestream account for $9 a month. AMC Plus is also available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more.

Sling Episode one of Lucky Hank is available to stream for free on Sling Freestream right now. It's also super easy to move to a paid Sling account or add AMC Plus to Freestream if you want to check out the rest of the series.

Sling Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services for cord cutters and AMC is included with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, so you can watch the entire season of Lucky Hank and gain access to many more cable channels. Sling is currently discounting the first month of membership by 50% for new subscribers, too.

AMC Subscribe to AMC's premium streaming service to watch the whole series of Lucky Hank. Prices start at $7 a month and there's a seven-day trial for new customers.

How to watch Lucky Hank epsiode one for free from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to watch Lucky Hank in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

