How to Watch Love Island UK: Stream Season 11 Anywhere for Free

Whether Love Island UK is a longtime reality obsession or a recent one, you may want to know how to view the steamy 11th season.

Hosted by Maya Jama (the successor to Laura Whitmore), the latest season will see singles couple up and enjoy a villa in Mallorca, Spain. According to ITV, the initial group of 12 islanders includes Harriett Blackmore, a personal shopper and dancer who's entering a new chapter after a three-year relationship. Other singletons include Ronnie Vint, a semiprofessional footballer who, at the age of 27, feels it's time to be serious about finding someone, and Mimii, a mental health nurse whose local dating pool "is not giving."

A £50,000 ($63,964) prize is at stake, and a summer of love may be ahead as Love Island UK gets underway. If you want to see who sticks it out and who gets voted out of the villa, here's how you can watch season 11 from anywhere in the world.

ITV

Love Island UK season 11 premiere dates

Things are already heating up, as the latest Love Island season premiered in the UK on Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. BST. Season 11 will run for eight weeks, so more sizzling moments and villa-set drama are yet to come.

In the US, the season will debut on Hulu on June 8. In Australia, season 11 premiered on the 9Now streaming service on June 5.

Stream for free in the UK



ITV ITV Carries Love Island UK If you're in the UK, you can watch new episodes of Love Island season 11 on ITV2 and the network's streaming service ITVX, which is free to use if you create an account. For more info on how to watch ITVX from anywhere with a VPN, keep reading. See at ITV

How to watch season 11 from anywhere on VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream ITVX while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the show from anywhere in the world. There are also other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the UK, where season 11 will be streaming on ITVX. Before you open the streaming service, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to watch season 11 on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open ITVX to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.

Stream in the US

Hulu Carries Love Island UK in the US Hulu is set to debut the new Love Island season slightly behind the UK. The season will premiere on June 8, with new episodes released on the service daily from then on. If you don't have a subscription, you can get ad-supported Hulu for $8 a month or $80 a year. Hulu without ads costs $18 a month and there's no annual payment option. In addition, you may be able to try out Hulu for free for a month. See at Hulu

Stream in Australia



Channel 9 Carries Love Island UK in Australia In Australia? You can already catch episodes of season 11 for free on the 9Now streaming service. New eps drop daily at 6 p.m. AEDT. Note that you'll need the 9Now app to watch season 11, and it may not be available from your local app store. See at 9Now



