How to Watch 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' From Anywhere

A new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan recently premiered on Paramount Plus. Executive produced by Sheridan and created by Chad Feehan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is based on the real-life story of Reeves, one of the first Black deputy US marshals.

The eight-episode season features David Oyelowo as Reeves and counts Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid among its cast members. The series adds to Sheridan's long list of Paramount Plus shows, which in addition to Yellowstone and spinoffs 1883 and 1923 include Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness and the upcoming entry Land Man.

According to Paramount Plus, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is part of an anthology series, with future iterations following "other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history." Stick around for how a VPN could potentially improve the streaming experience.

How to watch Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Paramount Plus is the only way to watch the series. In the US, the first two episodes are available now, and the following six episodes are set to arrive one by one on Sundays.

If you aren't already subscribed to the streaming service, you can choose between $6-per-month Paramount Plus Essential, which is ad supported, or $12-per-month Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is mostly ad free and includes Showtime programming like the forthcoming show The Curse. We compared Paramount Plus' ad-based plan to other streamers' ad plans in this roundup.

Paying for a year up front saves you money when compared with paying as you go for a month at a time. With Essential, you're saving $12 overall by paying yearly, and with the Showtime plan, you're saving $24 overall. There's also a weeklong free trial available for new subscribers.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Paramount Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you can opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and have picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.