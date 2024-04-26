How to Watch 'Knuckles': Stream the Sonic the Hedgehog Spinoff Show From Anywhere

While fans still have a wait in store for a third Sonic the Hedgehog film (now tipped to feature Keanu Reeves, no less, as Shadow), the good news is that a star-packed spinoff is about to hit TV screens with the release of Knuckles.

Taking place between the second and third Sonic movies, the six-episode series once again melds live-action with CGI lead characters and follows Sonic's spiky sidekick, Knuckles, as he embarks on a personal adventure after reluctantly agreeing to train Wade (played by Adam Pally) in the fighting style of the Echidna warriors.

Idris Elba will once again be providing Knuckles' deep voice with the British actor reprising his role from the Sonic 2 movie, while there's the promise of guest appearances from Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails and Ben Schwartz as the iconic blue hedgehog. The cast also features Tika Sumpter, Stockard Channing, Kid Cudi, Edi Patterson, Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Rory McCann and Cary Elwes.

Read on to find out how to watch Knuckles, no matter where you are in the world.

When is the release date for Knuckles?

All six episodes of Knuckles will premiere in the US and Canada on Friday, April 26, via Paramount Plus. The show is set to hit the streaming service in most other territories around the world, including the UK and Australia, the following day. Japan is seemingly the exception, with the show not set to hit the region until later in the year.

Watch Knuckles in the US, Canada, UK and Australia



Knuckles is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus. Retro gaming fans around the globe will be pleased to hear that the new adventures featuring Sonic's buddy will also be available to watch in Australia, the UK and Canada as well as the US via Paramount Plus.

