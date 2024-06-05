How to Watch 'Hit Man,' Starring Glen Powell

With dragons, chefs and superheroes returning to screens soon, you could be spending a lot of time in front of the TV. Another highly anticipated streaming title coming in June is Hit Man, starring Glen Powell.

Directed by Richard Linklater, and written by Linklater and Powell, the flick follows Powell's character, Gary Johnson, a fake hit man who actually works for the New Orleans Police Department. One of Johnson's clients, Madison (played by Adria Arjona), falls for one of Johnson's various hit man personas, and "their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception and escalating stakes," according to the Netflix synopsis. A 2001 story in Texas Monthly inspired the flick.

Hit Man currently has an impressive Metacritic score of 83. Here's exactly when you can watch it in the US, and what you need to know about Netflix's current subscriptions.

When to watch 'Hit Man' on Netflix

In the US? You should be able to watch Hit Man on June 7, starting at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT. It's also currently in select movie theaters.

Last weekend, Netflix surprise-dropped Godzilla Minus One. It's also set to premiere season 3 of Sweet Tooth, part 2 of Bridgerton's season 3 and the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron romantic comedy, A Family Affair, all in June. If you don't have Netflix, you can choose between standard with ads, ad-free standard and ad-free premium plans.