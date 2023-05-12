How to Watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8: Stream From Anywhere

After eight years on air, Fear the Walking Dead is about to end with an explosive eighth and final season. Fans can expect a time jump in this round of the zombie apocalypse spin-off show and the likely end of longtime character Morgan's storyline.

Split into two six-episode segments, with the second installment set to follow later in the year, this first run follows the immediate aftermath of the botched rescue mission to free Mo from P.A.D.R.E. in the Season 7 finale.

Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

The final season sees Kim Dickens returning as Madison Clark in a regular capacity after being a guest star in season 7. Meanwhile Morgan (Lennie James), Victor (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García) and company all return for the show's swan song as well. Here's when and where to stream the last chapters of the story.

How to watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to watch Fear The Walking Dead in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Watch 'Fear the Walking Dead Season 8' in the US

Viewers in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia can watch Fear the Walking Dead on the AMC cable channel or the AMC Plus streaming app, which is also available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more.

The series will premiere on the AMC cable network in the US and Canada on Sunday, May 14 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), but if you have the AMC Plus app, you can access new episodes three days early on Thursdays around 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET).

Fear the Walking Dead is an AMC original that is available via most cable providers as well as a number of cord-cutter friendly streaming services, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Prices start from $40 a month for either service.

Sling Sling Carries AMC Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters and AMC is included with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, so you can watch the entire final season of Fear the Walking Dead and gain access to many more cable channels. Sling is currently discounting the first month of membership by 50% for new subscribers, too. See at Sling

More ways to watch AMC Plus:

How to watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 in the UK



For UK fans of the show, the premiere will be simulcast with the US on BT TV on Monday May 15 at 2 a.m. BST. The episode will be available later on Amazon Prime Video.

BT Group BT TV Carries AMC The flexible IPTV service for BT Broadband customers includes BT Sport, as well as Sky channels via a Now Membership, plus Netflix, AMC and more. Visit BT TV to choose a package that includes access to AMC. See at BT

Quick tips for streaming 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 using a VPN