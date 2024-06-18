How to Watch Euro 2024: Turkey vs. Georgia Livestream Soccer From Anywhere
The opening game in Group F sees the Crescent-Stars take on Willy Sagnol's tournament debutants in Dortmund.
Georgia play their first ever European Championship game today as they face Turkey in this first Group F fixture at Euro 2024.
Coached by former Bayern Munich star Willy Sagnol, the Georgians qualified thanks to a playoff win over Greece back in March. All eyes will be on their star man, the Napoli forward Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Despite flopping at Euro 2020, Turkey are once again being tipped to be one of the dark horses of this tournament. Boasting an enviable array of young stars such as Juventus' Kenan Yıldız and Real Madrid's Arda Güler, the Crescent-Stars look well placed to make their way out of a tough group that also contains Portugal and Czechia.
Turkey take on Georgia on Tuesday, June 18, at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 5 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 2 a.m. AEST in Australia in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.
How to watch Turkey vs. Georgia in the US without cable
While Fox and FS1 will exclusively broadcast the lion's share of Euro 2024 matches in the US, there are a handful of group stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo, with this match being one of them.
A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.
Fubo's Pro Plan costs $80 a month and gives you 121 channels, including Fox and FS1, while also offering you access to the five Euro 2024 group-stage games exclusively streaming on the service.
How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Turkey vs. Georgia for free in the UK
The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.
This match is set to be broadcast on BBC1.
With matches being broadcast on BBC1, that means you'll be able to watch games online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer.
With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.
Livestream Turkey vs. Georgia in Canada
Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.
TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, NASCAR and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
Livestream Turkey vs. Georgia in Australia
Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.
With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming European Championship matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.