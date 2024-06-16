How to Watch Euro 2024: Slovenia vs. Denmark Livestream Soccer From Anywhere

Thirty-two years on from shock triumph, Denmark will be hoping they can emulate their heroes of 1992, as they get their Euro 2024 Group C campaign under way against Slovenia on Sunday.

The Danes made it to the semifinal stage of Euro 2020, and Kasper Hjulmand's side come into this year's tournament buoyed by 2-1 and 3-1 warm-up wins over Scandinavian rivals Sweden and Norway.

They face a Slovenia side who have never won a game at the Euros, but will confident of breaking their duck in Germany, with a side that boasts a number of big names, including Leipzig's most-coveted forward Benjamin Sesko.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Benjamin Sesko, who has scored an impressive 11 goals from his opening 29 caps for Slovenia. Pat Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Slovenia vs. Denmark: When and where?



Slovenia take on Denmark on Sunday, June 16, at the Stuttgart Arena. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 5 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 2 a.m. AEST in Australia in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Slovenia vs. Denmark in the US

This match is set to be shown live on FS1 in the US. The majority of Euro 2024 games will be shown on either FOX or FS1, but there are a handful of group stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.





If you don't have Fox and FS1 as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch Euro 2024 soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling

Livestream Slovenia vs. Denmark for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.

This match is set to be broadcast on ITV1.

ITV ITV Watch Euro 2024 games in the UK for free For matches being broadcast on ITV1, you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service ITVX. The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Livestream Slovenia vs. Denmark in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Euro 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Slovenia vs. Denmark in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming Slovenia vs. Denmark using a VPN