How to Watch Euro 2024: Romania vs. Ukraine Livestream Soccer From Anywhere

Group E at Euro 2024 gets underway on Monday with an intriguing clash between two of the tournaments dark horses, as Romania face Ukraine.

Ukraine have something of a golden generation of talent at head coach Serhiy Rebrov's disposal, with his squad boasting the likes of La Liga's top scorer Artem Dovbyk, Chelsea's $100 milliion man Mykhailo Mudryk and Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Like their opponents today, Romania navigated qualification without a single defeat, however coach Edward Iordănescu's plans for this tournament have been upended by the loss through injury to key striker Denis Alibec.

Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk comes into this tournament having scored an impressive 24 goals in La Liga for Girona. Pat Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Romania vs Ukraine: When and where?



Romania take on Ukraine on Monday, June 17, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 2 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 11 p.m. AEST in Australia.

How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices.

Livestream Romania vs. Ukraine in the US

While Fox and FS1 will be exclusively broadcasting the lions share of Euro 2024 matches in the US, there are a handful of group stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo, with this match being one of them.

A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.

Livestream Romania vs. Ukraine for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.

This match is set to be broadcast on BBC1.

BBC BBC Watch Euro 2024 in the UK for free With matches being broadcast on BBC1, that means you'll be able to watch games online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Romania vs. Ukraine in Canada



Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Euro 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Romania vs. Ukraine in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

