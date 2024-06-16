How to Watch Euro 2024: Poland vs. Netherlands Livestream Soccer From Anywhere

Two sides with contrasting routes to qualification go head-to-head in this Euro 2024 Group D opener on Sunday as Poland face the Netherlands in Hamburg.

The Dutch comfortably booked their tickets for Germany, going unbeaten and notching up six wins during the qualification phase. They come into this tournament off the back of two impressive warm up wins over Canada and Iceland that served to underline their status as serious contenders for this year's title.

The Poles meanwhile made it to this year's tournament the hard way, finishing third in their in their group and sneaking through with a play-off win over Wales. They come into the tournament on a run of five straight wins, but will be without talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski for this crucial game.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman was part of the Dutch team which won Euro 1988. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Poland vs. Netherlands: When and where?



Poland take on Netherlands on Sunday, June 16, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 2 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 11 p.m. AEST in Australia.

How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Poland vs. Netherlands in the US

This match is set to be shown live on FS1 in the US. The majority of Euro 2024 games will be shown on either FOX or FS1, but there are a handful of group stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.





If you don't have Fox and FS1 as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch Euro 2024 soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling

Livestream Poland vs. Netherlands for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.

This match is set to be broadcast on BBC1.

BBC BBC Watch Euro 2024 in the UK for free With matches being broadcast on BBC1, that means you'll be able to watch games online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Poland vs. Netherlands in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Euro 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Poland vs. Netherlands in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming Poland vs. Netherlands using a VPN