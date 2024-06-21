How to Watch Euro 2024: Poland vs. Austria Livestream Soccer From Anywhere

Having both slumped to defeats in their opening UEFA Euro 2024 Group D encounters, Friday's meeting between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion is a crucial clash neither side can afford to lose.

Poland held their own and took the lead against the Netherlands, but nevertheless came away empty-handed as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

Austria also put in a creditable performance against France, with Maximilian Wöber's unfortunate own goal all that separated them against one of the tournament favorites.

Poland play Austria on Friday, June 21, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 5 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 2 a.m. AEST in Australia on Saturday morning.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Adam Buksa's header gave Poland an early lead against the Netherlands. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

How to watch Poland vs. Austria in the US without cable



This match is set to be shown live on FS1 in the US. The majority of Euro 2024 games will be shown on either Fox or FS1, but there are a handful of group stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.

If you don't have Fox and FS1 as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch Euro 2024 soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling

How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming Latest Tests DNS leaks detected, 25% speed loss in 2024 tests Network 3,000 plus servers in 105 countries Jurisdiction British Virgin Islands ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49%. That's the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Poland vs. Austria for free in the UK



The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.

This match is set to be broadcast on ITV1.

ITV ITV Watch Euro 2024 games in the UK for free For matches being broadcast on ITV1, you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service ITVX. The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Livestream Poland vs. Austria in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Euro 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, NASCAR and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Poland vs. Austria in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

