How to Watch Euro 2024: Hungary vs. Switzerland Livestream Soccer From Anywhere

With Germany having convincingly beaten Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024's opening match, it's now time for Group A's other two teams to get their campaigns underway, as Hungary take on Switzerland.

Hungary are being tipped as one of the dark horses tipped for success in Germany, with Marco Rossi's side having lost just one of their last 14 internationals since the beginning of 2023.

They come up against a Swiss side that were unconvincing in qualification, finishing second in their group behind Romania, however a confident 4-0 warm up match win over Estonia followed by a solid draw against Austria may have raised expectations.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Twenty-three-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai is set to become the youngest captain in UEFA European Championship history when he leads out Hungary in today's match. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Hungary vs. Switzerland: When and where?



Hungary take on Switzerland on Saturday, June 15, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 2 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 11 p.m. AEST in Australia.

How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Hungary vs. Switzerland in the US

While Fox and FS1 will be exclusively broadcasting the lions share of Euro 2024 matches in the US, there are a handful of group stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo, with this match being one of them.

A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.

Livestream Hungary vs. Switzerland for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.

This match is set to be broadcast on ITV1.

This match is set to be broadcast on ITV1.

For matches being broadcast on ITV1, you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service ITVX. The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.

Livestream Hungary vs. Switzerland in Canada



Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Euro 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Hungary vs. Switzerland in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.

With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

Quick tips for streaming Hungary vs. Switzerland using a VPN

