How to Watch Euro 2024: Austria vs. France Livestream Soccer From Anywhere
Les Bleus take on the in-form Austrians in Düsseldorf.
France's quest to win a third continental championship at Euro 2024's begins on Monday as they take on Austria in this Group D fixture.
Boasting the talent of recent Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé, France were one of the pre-tournament favorites for many pundits but looked somewhat below par in their goalless draw against Canada in their final warm-up match.
The Austrians have meanwhile seen a marked improvement since Ralf Rangnick replaced Franco Foda as coach with Das Team having suffered just one defeat in 16 matches since the former Manchester United manager's appointment.
Austria take on France on Monday, June 17, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. Kick-off is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it an 8 p.m. BST start in the UK. In the US and Canada it's a 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT start, while the game gets underway at 5 a.m. AEST on Tuesday in Australia.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.
How to watch Austria vs. France in the US without cable
This match is set to be shown live on Fox in the US. The majority of Euro 2024 games will be shown on either Fox or FS1, but there are a handful of group-stage matches that will be shown exclusively on Fubo.
A Fubo Pro Plan will give you access to those five group-stage matches, as well as all of Fox and FS1's coverage.
Fubo's Pro Plan costs $80 per month and gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, awhile also offering you access to the five Euro 2024 group-stage games exclusively streaming on the service.
If you don't have Fox and FS1 as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.
Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN.
How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Austria vs. France for free in the UK
The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.
This match is set to be broadcast on ITV1.
For matches being broadcast on ITV1, you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service ITVX.
The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.
Livestream Austria vs. France in Canada
Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.
TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, NASCAR and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
Livestream Austria vs. France in Australia
Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.
With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.
How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now. Quick tips for streaming Austria vs. France using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming European Championship matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.