How to Watch 'America's Got Talent 2023': Stream Season 18 From Anywhere

America's Got Talent returns for its 18th season, with a new set of aspiring performers looking to walk away with a cool $1 million prize alongside their own show in Las Vegas.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and supermodel Heidi Klum are back to give their opinions on a new set of acts, alongside veteran AGT judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews also returning as host.

This season's hopefuls will be hoping to replicate the success of Lebanese all-female dance group The Mayyas, who beat out strong competition from pole dance act Kristy Sellars and country singer Drake Milligan to win Season 17.

As with past seasons, the Judges and Crews have one chance each to use their Golden Buzzer during the auditions, which automatically advances an act to the live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. However, S18 brings an additional Golden Buzzer that will allow viewers to send their favorite hopeful through.

NBC

When does America's Got Talent 2023 start?

America's Got Talent season 18 is set to debut in the US on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

New episodes will follow at the same time every Tuesday from then until August 23, when AGT will also air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Each episode will become available to stream the following day after being broadcast on Peacock.

How to watch America's Got Talent 2023 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch in the US



James Martin/CNET Peacock Carries America's Got Talent in the US (new episodes stream on Wednesday) Season 18 episodes of America's Got Talent will be available to stream on Peacock every Wednesday, one day after they air on NBC. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Watch America's Got Talent in Canada



CityTV Citytv Carries America's Got Talent live in Canada The great news for Canadian reality TV fans is that Citytv is airing new episodes of America's Got Talent 2023 at the same time they debut in the US -- that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Tuesday. If you miss an episode when it first broadcasts, you can stream each episode for free on Citytv's online platform a day after they air, however you'll need to enter your TV provider details. See at Citytv

Tips for streaming America's Got Talent 2023 using a VPN

