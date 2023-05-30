Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
How to Watch 'America's Got Talent 2023': Stream Season 18 From Anywhere

Which acts will win over Simon Cowell and company in this 18th run of the TV talent show?

America's Got Talent returns for its 18th season, with a new set of aspiring performers looking to walk away with a cool $1 million prize alongside their own show in Las Vegas.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and supermodel Heidi Klum are back to give their opinions on a new set of acts, alongside veteran AGT judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews also returning as host.

This season's hopefuls will be hoping to replicate the success of Lebanese all-female dance group The Mayyas, who beat out strong competition from pole dance act Kristy Sellars and country singer Drake Milligan to win Season 17.

As with past seasons, the Judges and Crews have one chance each to use their Golden Buzzer during the auditions, which automatically advances an act to the live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. However, S18 brings an additional Golden Buzzer that will allow viewers to send their favorite hopeful through.

Composite Illustration of America's Got Talent cast for Season 18 (clockwise l-r: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum , Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews)
NBC

When does America's Got Talent 2023 start?

America's Got Talent season 18 is set to debut in the US on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

New episodes will follow at the same time every Tuesday from then until August 23, when AGT will also air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. 

Each episode will become available to stream the following day after being broadcast on Peacock. 

How to watch America's Got Talent 2023 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch in the US

Watch America's Got Talent in Canada

Tips for streaming America's Got Talent 2023 using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.