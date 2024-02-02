How to Watch 2024 Six Nations Rugby Live From Anywhere

The wait is over, as the cream of the Northern Hemisphere goes into battle once more for another six weeks of enthralling rugby union action with the return of the Six Nations.

The 2024 edition of the tournament is being tipped to be one of the closest in recent memory, with an improving England strongly backed to go toe-to-toe with joint favorites Ireland and France.

The French will be looking to bounce back from the home-turf heartbreak of their World Cup quarter-final exit in October. As the defending champs, Ireland will be looking to replicate last year's grand slam triumph without retired talisman Johnny Sexton.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2024 Six Nations, no matter where you are in the world.

The 2024 Six Nations: When and where?

The 2024 Six Nations takes place over six weeks and 15 matches, starting with the opening fixture between France and defending champs Ireland at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Friday, Feb, 2, and ending with the concluding fixture between France and England on Saturday, March 16. A full list of fixtures can be found on the official Six Nations website.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations online from anywhere using a VPN

If you can't view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match; this is where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the 2024 Six Nations in the US

Select Six Nations matches this season are being broadcast in the US on CNBC. The best option for watching the tournament is via the streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match live. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

Peacock Watch the 2024 Six Nations in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of the 2024 Six Nations. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Watch the 2024 Six Nations for free in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the 2024 Six Nations will be shown live on free-to-air networks BBC and ITV. This means viewers in the UK will be able to stream every game for free on ITVX. and BBC iPlayer.





BBC BBC Watch the Six Nations in the UK for free With matches being broadcast on linear BBC channels, that also means you'll be able to watch games broadcast on the network online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Watch the 2024 Six Nations for free in Ireland

Live coverage is split between free-to-air terrestrial broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. That means you'll be able to stream games for free on their streaming platforms Virgin Media Player and RTE Player.





RTE Player Showing Six Nations matches Irish public broadcaster RTE 's online and on-demand service is free to use for anyone living on the Emerald Isle. RTÉ Player is available across a wide range of mobile and smart devices. See at Rte

Stream the 2024 Six Nations in Australia

Rugby fans Down Under can watch Six Nations matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show games live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Six Nations in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Uefa Champions League Europa League and Europa Conference League soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Stream the 2024 Six Nations in Canada

If you want to stream Six Nations games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.

DAZN Watch the Six Nations in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Stream the 2024 Six Nations in New Zealand

Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2024 Six Nations game live in New Zealand.

Sky Sport Broadcasting every 2024 Six Nations games live in New Zealand Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2024 Six Nations game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service. See at Sky





