How to use the new and improved Microsoft Teams in Windows 11

Microsoft

Microsoft's next major software update, Windows 11, is arriving this fall with a load of free upgrades. Windows 11 will sport new features like integrated Android apps, a more Mac-like interface, widgets, multitasking features, an improved gaming experience with Xbox technology, and more.

But with many companies navigating hybrid workforces, Windows 11's updates to Microsoft Teams are poised to be some of the most helpful changes.

In Windows 11, Teams will live in the Windows taskbar, and starting a call will be as simple as using FaceTime in MacOS. In addition, Teams will become more accessible on Mac, iOS, Android and Windows PCs. The new button in the taskbar will replace the Skype Meet Now button from Windows 10.

Microsoft started testing a preview of the new integration with Windows Insider testers this month, according to the company.

How to use Microsoft Teams in Windows 11

Here's how Microsoft Teams will work in Windows 11:

1. Download and install Microsoft Teams.

2. Sign into or set up your Microsoft account.

3. Click the Teams Chat icon in the taskbar or use the keyboard shortcut (WIN + C).

4. When the Teams flyout opens, you'll see your most recent individual and group messages.

5. Click Meet or Chat.

6. For a full Teams experience, click Open Microsoft Teams.

Windows 11 seems to have streamlined communication through Teams' notification system. When a Teams notification pops up on your screen, you can reply directly inline, as well as accept or decline chats and calls.

The Microsoft Teams makeover also lets users add contacts with an email address or phone number, syncs existing contacts from Skype or Outlook, and send group chat and meeting invite links to others, which they can join even if they don't have Teams installed. Teams in Windows 11 will also feature a revamped Together Mode with live emoji reactions, polls, calendar integration, chat history search, file sharing and the ability to directly assign tasks to others.

For more, check out Windows 11 features we think you'll be obsessed with (and how they work) and all the free upgrades coming this fall with Windows 11.