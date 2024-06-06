How to Use ChatGPT With Siri on Your iPhone

You don't have to wait to start using ChatGPT with Siri on your iPhone.

If the rumors are true, Apple will be integrating Open AI's ChatGPT into iOS 18 in one way or another. This and other AI announcements could be on tap at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which you can watch live next week on June 10. But even if the ChatGPT integration with Siri is announced, we most likely won't see iOS 18 released broadly until later this year.

But if you have the ChatGPT app on your iPhone, you can integrate it with Siri right now. Here's what you need and how to do it.

Requirements to use ChatGPT with Siri

While you don't need much, you do need the following two apps downloaded on your iPhone:

ChatGPT . The best part is, you don't need the paid subscription. This tip works with the free version of ChatGPT.

. The best part is, you don't need the paid subscription. This tip works with the free version of ChatGPT. Shortcuts. This native iPhone app you should already have on your device. If you deleted it, it's free to redownload.

And while it's not required, check you are running the latest version of iOS, which is currently iOS 17.5.1. That way, you don't run into any hiccups while using ChatGPT and Siri together.

How to use ChatGPT with Siri

As long as you have ChatGPT and Shortcuts download on your device, trigger Siri and say any of the following:

"Ask ChatGPT"

"Send a question to ChatGPT"

"Query ChatGPT"

"Tell ChatGPT"



Note: These prompts are all directly from OpenAI, but similar iterations should work.

The first time you do this, Siri will prompt you to turn on the ChatGPT shortcut. Tap the blue "Turn On" button that appears, and you'll now be able to use ChatGPT with Siri.

Once you hit Turn On, you can start using ChatGPT with Siri. Nelson/CNET

Know you have two primary ways to use ChatGPT with Siri.

The first method allows you to use Siri to ask ChatGPT any question, without actually opening ChatGPT. The process stays entirely within Siri, so you ask Siri the question and Siri will then answer, all powered by ChatGPT.

For this method, use any of the four prompts listed above. You can say "Ask ChatGPT," wait for Siri to respond with "What would you like to ask ChatGPT about?" and then ask your question. Once Siri is done speaking, you can continue asking follow up questions, just like you would within the ChatGPT app, until you're satisfied.

Note: These conversations are saved into ChatGPT, so you can open the app to check them out later.

This way, you only use Siri and don't need to even open the ChatGPT app. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

The second method allows you to use ChatGPTs new voice feature, but this does launch the ChatGPT app. This is a better option if you want to use ChatGPT more seamlessly. The conversation between you and ChatGPT flows much better, and quicker, within the ChatGPT, obviously.

For this method, say "Start voice conversation with ChatGPT" and the voice feature within ChatGPT will quickly open and listen for your question. Once you're finished, hit the red X button and you'll see the conversation you just had, as text, within the ChatGPT app.

Siri is only used to open the ChatGPT voice feature. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

While the first method is more of an integration between Siri and ChatGPT, this method is a shortcut to opening up the voice feature in ChatGPT, which as I mentioned before, provides you with a higher-quality ChatGPT experience.

OpenAI also provides more information in case you want to make more complex shortcuts with ChatGPT and Siri, which you can check out here. If you want to learn more about ChatGPT, check out everything you need to know about ChatGPT and how we used ChatGPT to build out a wardrobe.