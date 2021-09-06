How to upgrade your PS4 games to PS5 versions for free (for now)

Square Enix

You can play most PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the new Sony console's excellent backward compatibility feature. But some publishers go a step further with the next-gen console, by allowing you to upgrade PS4 games to the PS5 versions for free. This lets you play with 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second and delivers shorter loading times, making for smoother gaming experience with less waiting around.

Brett Pearce/CNET

One major game that got an update was last year's Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It came out in June, along with an expansion -- Episode Intermission -- featuring awesome ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. The next-gen update is free for current owners, but not if they got the game via PlayStation Plus in March. The Yuffie content also costs an extra $20 and is only available on PS5.

Another game that recently received the upgrade treatment was Doom Eternal. It adds graphics options for HDR 10, ray tracing and the ability to run at 120 frames per second, but you won't be able to transfer your save from the PS4 version.

Getting to next-gen

The PS5 is available now but has been going in and out of stock at retailers. The digital-only model costs $400, and the one with a disc drive is $500.

Your game upgrades won't happen automatically or through a typical game update, so it's easy to accidentally keep playing the PS4 version of a game on your new PS5. You have to go to the game page on the PlayStation Network and choose to upgrade to the PS5 version. That'll download the extra data needed for the next-gen features.

Read more: PS5 restocks: When to expect the console to appear

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You can also upgrade to PS5 versions if you have a physical PS4 game, as long as you bought the PS5 with a disc drive. You'll always need to use the PS4 disc to play the PS5 version; upgrading doesn't get you a free digital copy of the game. You'll still download the PS5 update from the PSN, but you won't need a PS5-specific disc -- your PS4 one will become an authenticator.

If you opted for the digital-only PS5 and have a disc, you're out of luck. There are a few more limitations and caveats:

Some PS5 versions of current PS4 games aren't out yet.

Next-gen versions will be bigger files, so they'll take up more precious memory on the console's SSD.

You'll end up with a fresh list of trophies (each version's list is separate).

A few games' saves won't transfer, and some require you to upload your save manually from the PS4 version before you can access it on PS5.

Some game upgrades are available only in cross-gen bundles or special editions.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 review: Full breakdown of all the new features

Policy change

Sony initially said upcoming exclusive Horizon Forbidden West wouldn't let you upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version for free unless you bought the more expensive Digital Deluxe, Collector's or Regalla Edition. It later reversed course, saying anyone who bought the PS4 version would be entitled to a free PS5 upgrade.

However, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also confirmed that upgrading future first-party games will come at a price.

"Moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)-both digital and physical*-will offer a $10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5," he wrote a blog post. "This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment."

PS5 Performance Mode; screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Free upgrades you can get now

Some upgrades will require you to pay or buy a specific (more expensive) version of the game:

CD Projekt Red

Upcoming free upgrades

This list will be updated as more upgrades become available or are announced.