Jason Cipriani/CNET

Your iPhone has a convenient feature called the Find My network, which helps you track down your phone if it goes missing, and also keep tabs on other devices in and out of the Apple ecosystem.

However, there are some situations where you should turn off Find My iPhone. The most common scenario is when you're selling, trading in or otherwise saying goodbye to your iPhone. Doing so removes the phone from the list of devices associated with your account and prevents new owners from being able to access information about you.

Fortunately, Apple makes it easy to turn off Find My iPhone. The steps vary depending on the operating system you're using, but you only need a few steps to flip that switch.

How to turn off Find My iPhone (on iOS 13 or later)

1. Open up the Settings menu.

2. Select your name at the top of the menu. Then select the Find My option.

3. At the top of the next page, Tap Find My iPhone, and toggle the Find My iPhone setting off. You can also toggle off the Find My network, and the Send Last Location option (which automatically sends the location of your phone to Apple when the battery is critically low).

4. Enter your Apple ID password. and select Turn Off.

How to turn off Find My iPhone (on iOS 12 or earlier)

1. Go to the Settings menu.

2. At the top of the menu, tap on your name.

3. Navigate to the iCloud menu, and enter your password.

4. Choose Turn Off to disable Find my iPhone.

