How to Transfer Your WhatsApp Chat History from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp has over 2 billion users, sending hundreds of billions of messages every single day. That's a lot of conversations, and if you're a WhatsApp user who is switching from an Android over to an iPhone, you don't want to lose all of those precious texts in an instant.

For a while now, there hasn't been an official or even easy way to transfer existing WhatsApp conversations from Android to iOS. That may not seem like a major issue, because you could always start new conversations, but if you have photos and videos of important memories in those messages, you definitely want to transfer them over.

That's why Tuesday Apple and WhatsApp announced an updated process for transferring their Move to iOS app to include your WhatsApp history when transferring data from your old Android to a new iPhone. Here's what you need to know and how to do it.

Before you start...

You must meet a few software requirements on both devices. For this to work, you need to be running:

Android 5 (Lollipop) or later

iOS 15.5 or later



Also, you need to download the latest version of Move to iOS and WhatsApp Messenger on your Android. The WhatsApp version with the transfer feature is currently in beta, and will take about a week to get to all users.

Connect your Android and iOS devices

Grab your Android and iPhone and do two things: Make sure both devices are fully charged (or plugged in to a power source) and connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Now, with your Android and iPhone side by side, do the following:

1. On your new iPhone, begin the process of setting up a new phone. Make sure to connect to the same Wi-Fi network as the Android, or else this won't work.

Once you get to the Apps & Data section, tap Move Data from Android. Next, hit Continue until you see a one-time six-digit code, which you'll need to enter on your Android later.

2. On your Android, open the Move to iOS app, hit Continue and agree to the terms and conditions. You'll also want to grant the app access to your Android's location, calendar, text messages and other info. This will allow you to transfer your data over to the iPhone.

Enter the six-digit code from your iPhone into your Android and connect to the Wi-Fi network created.

Transfer your WhatsApp message history

If the connection is successful, you'll then be able to choose which data to transfer over, such as apps, photos and videos and contacts. You should also the option to transfer over your WhatsApp history. Check the WhatsApp option, as well as anything else you want to port over, and continue on with the transfer process.

Note: This service uses end-to-end encryption, so your data, including your WhatsApp messages, is not shared with or seen by Android, Apple or any third parties.

Once the transfer is complete, you should see a WhatsApp icon on your home screen or in your app library on your iPhone. Open WhatsApp and then authenticate your account to view your existing conversations.