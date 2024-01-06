How to Stream 'Mashle: Magic and Muscles' Season 2 From Anywhere

If you haven't had a chance to catch Mash Burnedead masquerading as a talented student of the magical arts, now's the time -- Mashle: Magic and Muscles returns this month, and it's the Harry Potter spoof you didn't know you needed.

Season 2 takes viewers back to Easton Magic Academy for the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam arc, which means it's the survival of the fittest. Not every student will make it into the elite group of Visionaries, but how far will Mash's brute strength and lack of magical prowess get him? He'll search for talismans, face creatures that are immune to magic, and engage in classmate battles. Things could actually fall in his favor -- or not.

Here's when and where to stream Mashle: Magic and Muscles, season 2, and why a VPN could be a useful tool for you.

When to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscle

Watch season 2 when it premieres on Crunchyroll on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) for premium subscribers. New episodes will stream weekly, each Saturday. Dubbed versions of the show will arrive at a later time, but you can also watch all of season 1 on Crunchyroll. Anime fans who want take in all new releases will also be able to stream the new title, Solo Leveling, at the same day and time.

Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there's a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You can upgrade to $10 or $15 a month for more features. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers.

How to watch Mashle season 2 from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.



A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.



You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Mashle: Magic and Muscles is streaming on Crunchyroll. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.