How to Sign Up For Bard, Google's AI Chat Service

Google has opened up access to Bard, the search engine giant's new and experimental AI chatbot. As of Tuesday, the waiting list for the ChatGPT competitor is open for you to sign up for and try out before it's released to the general public.

Bard uses natural language processing and machine learning to generate responses in real time. You can ask it to write an email to customer service for getting a refund or plan your six-person vacation to Spain. However, like ChatGPT, Google's AI technology isn't fully there yet -- responses may be inaccurate or even offensive, according to Google.

And that's why access to Bard is currently limited, so early testers can use the chatbot, provide feedback to developers and help Google improve the AI technology. If you're interested in getting your hands on this early version of Bard, we'll show you how to join the waitlist right now.

Before we start...

To join the waitlist and use Bard for yourself, you must:

Have your own personal Google account (meaning it's run by you and not a parent, guardian or admin)

Be 18 or older

Have a supported web browser (Chrome, Chromium-based Edge, Firefox, Opera or Safari)

Also, Bard is only available in the US and UK for now.

How to join the Bard waitlist

To join the Bard waitlist, make sure you're signed into your Google account and go to bard.google.com on your phone, tablet or computer. Next, tap or click the blue Join waitlist button, and then hit Yes, I'm in to confirm you'd like to join. You don't need to opt in to the email updates to join the waitlist. You'll receive an email from Google once you've been granted access to Bard.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

