PlayStation Showcase 2021 Matrix Resurrections trailer debate Houseparty shuts down Apple event set for Sept. 14 Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial Space station photo captures Earth's edge
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

How to preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard and get beta early access

Here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard's preorder bonuses (including early access to the beta) and editions.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will take the long-running first-person shooter series back to World War II when it launches Nov. 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Preorders for Call of Duty: Vanguard are available via digital storefronts and major retailers, and now's a good time to lock in your purchase if you haven't done so, as anyone who preorders Call of Duty: Vanguard will gain early access to this month's multiplayer beta. There are also various other preorder bonuses and a few different editions available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it can be a bit hard to keep track of it all, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about preordering Call of Duty: Vanguard right here. 

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta dates and preorder bonuses

Preorder any edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard (physical or digital), and you'll receive early access to the beta this month. Digital preorders will automatically be registered for early access, while those who preorder a physical copy will be able to find their early access code on the retail receipt or sent via email. Here's a quick overview of the beta dates:

  • Sept. 10-13: Preorder-only access for PlayStation players
  • Sept. 16-17: Open beta for all PlayStation players; preorder-only access for Xbox and Battle.net PC players
  • Sept. 18-20: Open beta for all platforms

In addition to early beta access, all digital preorders of Call of Duty: Vanguard come with the Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint (for immediate use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone), Operator Arthur Kingsley (received later for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone), and the ability to preload the game prior to launch.

Read more: Call of Duty: Vanguard beta: What to expect

Preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard standard edition

$60
Activision

The standard edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard costs $60, and it's available for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net. If you pick up the Xbox One or PS4 standard edition and want to upgrade to the next-gen edition down the road, you'll be able to purchase that upgrade for $10. You'll receive any applicable preorder bonuses with the standard edition as well.

See at Amazon
See at Walmart
See at Best Buy

Preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle

$70
Activision

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle gets you both the PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game, offering more flexibility over the standard edition for a $10 premium. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions come with higher frame rates, graphical improvements, shorter load times and more. There is no Cross-Gen Bundle for PC, of course.

In addition to the base game and preorder bonuses, the Cross-Gen Bundle gets you five hours of Double Weapons Experience Points for Vanguard and Warzone, available when the game launches.

See at Amazon

Preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition

$100
Activision

Preorder the Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition, and you'll receive various in-game rewards in addition to the base game for both console generations (PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Series X|S) and preorder bonuses. These bonus rewards include:

  • Task Force One Pack with three Operator Skins and three Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Rounds
  • Battle Pass Bundle (one Season Battle Pass with 20 Tier Skips)
  • 10 hours of Double Experience Points (five hours of Double XP and five hours of Double Weapons XP) for Vanguard and Warzone, available at launch

The $100 Ultimate Edition is available only digitally via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Battle.net.

See at Xbox Store
See at PlayStation Store
See at Battle.net