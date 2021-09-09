How to preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard and get beta early access

Call of Duty: Vanguard will take the long-running first-person shooter series back to World War II when it launches Nov. 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Preorders for Call of Duty: Vanguard are available via digital storefronts and major retailers, and now's a good time to lock in your purchase if you haven't done so, as anyone who preorders Call of Duty: Vanguard will gain early access to this month's multiplayer beta. There are also various other preorder bonuses and a few different editions available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it can be a bit hard to keep track of it all, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about preordering Call of Duty: Vanguard right here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta dates and preorder bonuses

Preorder any edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard (physical or digital), and you'll receive early access to the beta this month. Digital preorders will automatically be registered for early access, while those who preorder a physical copy will be able to find their early access code on the retail receipt or sent via email. Here's a quick overview of the beta dates:

Sept. 10-13: Preorder-only access for PlayStation players

Sept. 16-17: Open beta for all PlayStation players; preorder-only access for Xbox and Battle.net PC players

Sept. 18-20: Open beta for all platforms

In addition to early beta access, all digital preorders of Call of Duty: Vanguard come with the Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint (for immediate use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone), Operator Arthur Kingsley (received later for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone), and the ability to preload the game prior to launch.

Read more: Call of Duty: Vanguard beta: What to expect

Activision The standard edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard costs $60, and it's available for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net. If you pick up the Xbox One or PS4 standard edition and want to upgrade to the next-gen edition down the road, you'll be able to purchase that upgrade for $10. You'll receive any applicable preorder bonuses with the standard edition as well.

Activision The Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle gets you both the PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game, offering more flexibility over the standard edition for a $10 premium. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions come with higher frame rates, graphical improvements, shorter load times and more. There is no Cross-Gen Bundle for PC, of course. In addition to the base game and preorder bonuses, the Cross-Gen Bundle gets you five hours of Double Weapons Experience Points for Vanguard and Warzone, available when the game launches.