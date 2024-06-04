How to Cancel Your Spotify Subscription

Spotify is now more expensive than Apple Music, and you might be considering switching services. Before you can do that, you need to know how to cancel your Spotify premium account.

Spotify recently announced that it's increasing its prices this year. An individual plan is now $12/month ($1 increase), while a two-person plan is $17/month ($2 increase) and a family plan is $20/month ($3 increase). The only subscription plan that's not changing is the student plan for $6/month.

These updated prices are now live for new subscribers while existing subscribers will see these cost increases in July.

This is the second price hike for Spotify in 12 months. In July last year, Spotify raised all of its monthly subscription plans, including the student plan, by $1 to $2.

If you're feeling frustrated with the premium price increase and are looking to move on from Spotify, here's how you can cancel your subscription.

How to cancel your paid Spotify subscription

First, you can't cancel your Spotify subscription through any of the service's applications on iOS, Android, MacOS or Windows. Instead, you'll need to access your Spotify account through a web browser on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Here's how:

1. Go to spotify.com/account and log in to your account.

2. In Account Overview, scroll down to Your planand hit Change plan.

3. Next, scroll down to Available plans and hit Cancel Premium.

4. Finally, hit Yes, cancel to finish the cancellation process.

This won't delete your Spotify account but will cancel your paid subscription and knock you down to the free tier, which still allows music streaming with advertisements. You'll also keep all your playlists and saved music.

If your next billing date is still a few days or weeks away, you'll continue to have access to your premium account until that time. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

If for some reason you don't see an option to change your plan, that could mean you're getting your subscription as part of a package from another company, like a mobile or internet provider or Apple. If this is your situation, you'll want to reach out to a third party to cancel your paid subscription. If you have an iPhone, for example, go to Settings, then tap your name at the top, then Subscriptions to see which services you pay for via Apple.

Alternatively, you can fill out this form and either send it via email or physical mail to cancel your Spotify subscription.

If you're part of a family plan but not the manager of the plan, you can leave the plan but not cancel the subscription. Only the owner of the plan can do that.

Now that you've canceled your Spotify subscription, where should you go? Check out the best music streaming services of 2022 according to us and see how Apple Music and Spotify, the two biggest music streaming services, compare.