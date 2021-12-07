Angela Lang/CNET

Downsizing your list of streaming services? We don't blame you. There are so many streaming platforms available today, and only so many hours in the day to dedicate to the couch potato life. If you've settled on Netflix as the subscription to cut, read on for exactly how to do it.

Canceling your Netflix subscription is pretty straightforward, but there are a couple of additional steps you'll want to know about to protect your data when you do. Here's how to delete your account -- really delete your account -- on Netflix for good.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription: The first step

To cancel your subscription, go to netflix.com/cancelplan and sign in with the email address and password you used for your account. Once you're signed in, you'll have two options. You can cancel your account but keep using it through your next billing date, or you can downgrade your plan to save some money each month. Here are all the Netflix plans compared.

Next, just click the button labeled Finish Cancellation.

If you pay for your Netflix account through a third party, like your wireless carrier, you'll need to contact that company in order to have your Netflix subscription stopped.

Netflix still has your personal info and viewing history

When you cancel your subscription, Netflix will keep all information linked to your account for 10 months. That means information such as your viewing history, account profiles and favorites will still be there if you decide to restart your subscription within that time.

It makes sense that Netflix would hold onto this type of information, but if you want to have all of your personal data deleted prior to the end of the 10-month period, you'll need to take an extra step.

More specifically, you'll need to send an email to "privacy@netflix.com" using the email address that's linked to your Netflix account. Netflix will not accept requests from a different email address that references the email linked to your account. It has to be from the same address.

An extra step if you share your account

If you don't want to have your information deleted early, but you share your account password with someone else, it's a good idea to change your password after canceling your subscription. That way, whoever you share your account with doesn't log into your account and restart the monthly fee.

Still looking for ways to cut subscriptions? Read how to cancel and then delete your Amazon Prime account. It involves more work than Netflix. Same goes for your Google account, should you be ready to get the search giant out of your life.