How to Add Premium Streaming Services to Your Sling Freestream Account

With Sling Freestream, you can watch hundreds of live channels for free or dip into its vast library of thousands of on-demand titles whenever you please and at no cost. But, if you want to watch the latest and greatest shows as they air, you're probably going to have to pay for a premium streaming service.

Since juggling multiple subscriptions and apps can be tricky and can often lead to overpaying for multiple services you may no longer be using, Sling makes it really easy to add or remove additional paid streaming services within your Sling Freestream account.

Sling Freestream offers almost 50 optional premium streaming services including popular choices like Showtime, AMC Plus, Discovery Plus, Starz and more, so there's something for everyone.

How to subscribe to a premium service within Sling Freestream

First, you'll have to make sure you're signed up for a Sling Freestream account. Though you don't need an account to use the free streaming service, you won't be able to add premium services without doing so. Our linked guide will show you how. Once you've done that, follow the below steps.

1. Navigate to Sling Freestream's premium services page.

2. Click Subscribe or Try Us Today on the service you wish to use.

Sling

3. Sign in with your Sling Freestream account details if you aren't already signed in, or register for a new account.

4. You'll then be presented with all of the available premium services and their prices (including any current promotions). Click Add under whichever you wish to subscribe to and then continue to checkout.

Sling

5. Add your payment details, check your order summary and confirm your subscriptions.

You should gain access to added premium channels or services almost instantly, though you may need to restart the Sling app or refresh your browser window to see them.

Sling makes it just as easy to unsubscribe from premium services, making it an attractive prospect for those that want a way to consolidate their viewing and payments in one place. Simply navigate to the My Account page and edit your subscriptions there.