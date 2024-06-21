'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon returned this month for its second season, promising more fantastic battles, family drama and flying, fire-breathing lizards, with eight new episodes from the premiere on June 16 to the finale on Aug. 4.

Season 2 of the series, set in the world George RR Martin's epic fantasy novel A Song of Ice and Fire, picks up with the Targaryen dynasty in turmoil. King Aegon's Green and Queen Rhaenyra's Black Councils are on a pathway for all-out war, with both factions claiming to be the one true monarch.

The new run of episodes sees the return of original stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, while new cast members for season 2 include Raised By Wolves actor Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Glow's Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers and Cucumber actor Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower.

Here's how to tune into House of the Dragon, season 2. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can be useful while you stream.

Release dates for House of the Dragon Season 2

Season 2 premiered in the US on linear channel HBO and the network's streaming service Max on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET and PT. The remaining installments of the eight-episode season will be released weekly each Sunday at the same time, with the final episode released on Aug. 4. The only episode title HBO has released is for episode 4: A Dance of Dragons. The remainder of the release schedule is listed below:

Episode 2: June 23

Episode 3: June 30

Episode 4: July 7

Episode 5: July 14

Episode 6: July 21

Episode 7: July 28

Episode 8: Aug. 4

How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 around the world

Now TV Sky Atlantic and Now TV Carries House of the Dragon in the UK Want to watch season 2 in the UK? You'll be able to watch it on Sky Atlantic starting Monday, June 17 at 2 a.m. BST. Episodes will also be repeated at 9 p.m. on Monday evenings. A Now TV membership starts at £7. (Sky TV package starts at £25 a month.) See at Now

