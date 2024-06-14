'House of The Dragon': How to Watch Season 2 From Anywhere

Fantasy epic House of The Dragon is back for a second season, promising more monumental battles, family feuds and fire-breathing beasts.

Based on George RR Martin's epic fantasy novel A Song of Ice and Fire, season 2 of the prequel to the hugely popular Game of Thrones picks up with the Targaryen dynasty in turmoil.

King Aegon's Green and Queen Rhaenyra's Black Councils are on a pathway for all-out war, with both factions claiming to be the one true monarch.

The new run of episodes sees the return of original stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, while new cast members for season 2 include Raised By Wolves actor Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Glow's Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers and Cucumber actor Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower.

Here's how to tune into House of The Dragon, season 2. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can be useful while you stream.

Release dates for House of The Dragon Season 2

Season 2 premieres in the US on linear channel HBO and the network's streaming service Max on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. The remaining installments of the eight-episode season will be released weekly each Sunday, with the final episode released on Aug. 4.

How to watch House of The Dragon Season 2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch House of The Dragon Season 2 around the world

Now TV Sky Atlantic and Now TV Carries House of The Dragon in the UK Want to watch season 2 in the UK? You'll be able to watch it on Sky Atlantic starting Monday, June 17 at 2 a.m. BST. Epidoes will also be repeated at 9 p.m. on Monday evenings. A Now TV membership starts at £7. (Sky TV package starts at £25 a month.) See at Now

