Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition for PC is only $20 right now

Sony

It is rare these days for a game to reach that "instant classic" status, but Horizon: Zero Dawn is absolutely that. The action, storytelling, and visuals in this game set the bar impossibly high for a sequel, and yet that's exactly what PlayStation 5 fans have to look forward to in the not-too-distant future. For PC players, there's a good chance the wait for a sequel will be a little longer. To help ease your suffering, you can tell all of your other PC gamer friends how awesome this game is, and they can enjoy it for only $20 if they pick it up today.

This discount may not be as good as Sony offering it for free to PS4 owners during COVID, but $20 is a fantastic deal for this game. It's challenging, the replay value is incredibly high, and if you have a TV with HDR support the views are just incredible. Horizon: Zero Dawn belongs in every gamer's library, and the Complete Edition on offer here includes the impressively challenging Forbidden Wilds expansion. enjoy it for yourself or give it as a gift and blow someone else's mind.