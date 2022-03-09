Hone Your Microsoft Office Skills with eLearnOffice for Just $29

StackSocial

Need to sharpen your computer skills to be more competitive in the job market? It's never too late to learn. Almost every business uses Microsoft's Office Suite, and eLearnOffice makes it easy to become a pro on your own schedule. Improve your skills quickly and with ease as you progress through the lessons offered to advance where you are or find your way to bigger and better things. And right now through March 15, you can .

Master Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access and more, with lifelong access to the eLearnOffice website, operated by The International Academy of Computer Training. You'll get 45 hours of content across more than 1,200 bite-sized lessons that are available 24/7. And the quizzes and content are constantly updated so that your learning materials cover the most recent Microsoft applications. Note that this deal is for access to learning materials, and Office software is not included.

Classes are broken down into easy to follow pieces, and materials include videos and quizzes to asses and keep track of your progress and keep you moving forward. You can also link your Microsoft Skills Score Dashboard to your online resume, letting prospective employers see what skills you've gained. Continuing Professional Development Certification comes with course completion, making a handsome addition to your resume. Make learning easy, and do it on your own schedule, with this great bargain before it's gone.