Home Run Derby 2022: Participants, How to Watch Tonight Without Cable

Major League Baseball has arrived at its midpoint and All-Star break. The Home Run Derby takes place tonight, and baseball's brightest stars will play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will host both events, and there are few settings better for watching baseball than the stadium at Chavez Ravine.

The Home Run Derby is set for Monday at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN, and the MLB All-Star Game will start on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Fox. Here's how you can watch all of the festivities without cable.

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Who's in the Home Run Derby?

Eight sluggers will battle it out tonight to determine baseball's home run champ. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is looking to be the first player to win three straight Derbies. At 42 years old, Albert Pujols will be the oldest to partake in the Derby. Meanwhile, at just 21 years old, rookie Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners will be the the fourth-youngest Derby participant and could become the youngest winner.

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (OF, Phillies) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (DH, Cardinals)

No. 2 Pete Alonso (1B, Mets) vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF, Braves)

No. 3 Corey Seager (SS, Rangers) vs. No. 6 Julio Rodríguez (OF, Mariners)

No. 4 Juan Soto (OF, Nationals) vs. No. 5 José Ramírez (3B, Guardians)

Who are the starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

For the National League, the starters are:

Willson Contreras, C (Cubs)

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B (Cardinals)

Jeff McNeil, 2B (Mets)

Manny Machado, 3B (Padres)

Trea Turner, SS (Dodgers)

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF (Braves)

Mookie Betts, OF (Dodgers)

Joc Perderson, OF (Giants)

William Contreras, DH (Braves)



For the American League, the starters are:

Alejandro Kirk, C (Blue Jays)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B (Blue Jays)

Andrés Giménez, 2B (Guardians)

Rafael Devers, 3B (Red Sox)

Tim Anderson, SS (White Sox)

Aaron Judge, OF (Yankees)

Byron Buxton, OF (Twins)

Giancarlo Stanton, OF (Yankees)

Shohei Ohtani, DH (Angels)

Jose Altuve of the Astros was elected to start at second base and Mike Trout was elected to start in the outfielder for the American League, but both players will miss the All-Star Game due to injury. Andrés Giménez of the Guardians will start in place of Altuve, and Byron Buxton of the Twins will take Trout's place. In the National League, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Marlins and Bryce Harper of the Phillies were elected starters but will miss the game. In their place, Jeff McNeil of the Mets will start at second base and Williams Contreras of the Braves will join his brother (catcher Wilson Contreras of the Cubs) in the starting lineup at DH.

You can see the full 2022 All-Star Game rosters here, including the pitchers and reserves for each team.

How can I watch the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game?

The Home Run Derby is set for Monday at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN, and the MLB All-Star Game will start on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Fox. Cable TV cord-cutters have a number of options for watching the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby via a live TV streaming service, detailed below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, and the $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. You can bundle the Orange and Blue plans together for $50 a month to increase your baseball viewing options. Sling TV offers Fox in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and includes Fox and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes Fox and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Most of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.