Headspace: Get tools for mindfulness, meditation and more for just $5 a month

A Headspace subscription will give you access to hundreds of exercises for mindfulness, meditation, sleep, focus and more. You can listen to sessions on your phone, tablet or computer, and if you're on-the-go, there's even options to download the sessions to use offline. Headspace sends new meditation videos to you each day and has a library of inspirational videos to get you motivated. The app focuses on helping people learn to manage their stress and anxiety and be more engaged in the present moment.
A yearly subscription usually runs you $70, but right now that's 50% off, bringing the annual rate to just $35. The $13 monthly plan is 60% off, totaling just $5 per month, and will be their steepest discount of the year. Take advantage of the savings - and mindfulness - while you can. This offer is available now through Dec. 6.