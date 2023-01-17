HBO Max to Start Streaming Live US Soccer Matches

The US women's national team soccer match against New Zealand on Tuesday evening will be livestreamed on HBO Max. WarnerMedia, the streaming service's parent company, reached an eight-year agreement last year with the US Soccer Federation to be the exclusive English language rights holder for US national team matches.

HBO Max will livestream more than 20 US women's and men's national team matches each year for the next eight years, with other WarnerMedia properties TNT and TBS broadcasting about half of those matches as well, according to WarnerMedia's press release last March. While World Cup and Olympic matches are not part of the agreement, National Team friendlies, World Cup qualifiers, the SheBelieves Cup and other matches will be livestreamed on HBO Max.

You can watch the US women's national team face off against New Zealand live from Wellington on Tuesday night on HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET. The follow-up match on Friday, Jan. 20, from Auckland will also be streamed live on HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET. Luke Wileman, Julie Foudy and Melissa Ortiz will provide play by play and commentary during the match.