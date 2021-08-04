HBO Max adds 'Batman: The Audio Adventures' to podcast lineup

Angela Lang/CNET

Look out, DC Comics fans. Batman is back in a new podcast being released exclusively on HBO Max.

"Batman: The Audio Adventures" will be released on HBO Max in the fall. In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the scripted original podcast will feature Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman and John Leguizamo as the Riddler. The podcast will draw inspiration from the "vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated 'Batman: The Animated Series,' the spirited fun of the classic 1960s 'Batman' TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the Batman franchise," according to a release from HBO Max.

The announcement comes as part HBO Max's decision to invest more into podcasting.

"Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we're following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content," said Joshua Walker, chief strategy officer at HBO Max, in the release.

