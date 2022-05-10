Grindr Dating App to Become a Public Company

Grindr, a dating app specializing in connecting people in the LGBTQ+ community, announced Monday that it will become a public company amid an agreement to merge with Tiga Acquisition Corp (TAC), a special purpose acquisition company.

"Bringing Grindr to the public markets with TAC furthers our mission to connect the LGBTQ+ community," said James F. Lu, Chair of Grindr's Board of Directors. "This transaction is a milestone event, not only for our iconic company, our people, partners, and investors, but also for the community we serve around the world."

The deal values the combined company at $2.1 billion.

More to come.